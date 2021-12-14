 Back To Top
LG debuts hyperscale AI Exaone

New AI system, boasting a whopping 300 billion parameters, approaches “human-like” language skills

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Dec 14, 2021 - 15:29       Updated : Dec 14, 2021 - 17:10
LG AI Research chief Bae Kyung-hoon
LG AI Research chief Bae Kyung-hoon
LG Group’s AI research hub LG AI Research on Tuesday unveiled its new “ultra-large” artificial intelligence language model Exaone that boasts more parameters than any other similar models created by its South Korean rivals.

Exaone, which refers to “expert AI for everyone,” has some 300 billion different parameters or variables that it can tune in. Being large means that the AI model has a better capacity to process data more efficiently and perform more advanced language skills.

Because most human knowledge is encoded in language, tech firms around the world have been pouring resources into building their own extremely large AI language systems.

The LG center, launched last year, said it has trained Exaone to curate, ingest and interpret massive datasets. It has helped the AI software, equipped with a more advanced natural language processing, to reach a “human-like” language performance.

While the existing AI models search for an image based on text analysis, the LG model can create a brand-new image for itself based on data it has studied.

What also makes Exaone unique is that it has been trained to perform both in Korean and English. Compared to its US or Korean rivals that have a specialty in one specific language, the dual language system has the potential for a wider adoption.

LG said it aims to nurture Exaone as a top 1 percent AI expert that can be used in almost all sectors like manufacturing, research, education and finance.

Under the goal, the center has set up a three-phase long-term plan: advancing the system in collaboration with LG affiliates, creating a global AI alliance and building an ecosystem for mass-market application.

The AI model has already been adopted by LG’s key units like LG Electronics, LG Chem, LG Uplus and LG CNS, for uses such as developing a more fluent chatbot or discovering a new material by analyzing complex chemicals research papers published over the past 100 years.

“Ultimately, we aim to play a role in building a global AI alliance where a slew of schools, experts and companies around the world are teaming up to solve difficult challenges across industries,” said Bae Kyung-hoon, chief of LG’s AI research hub.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
