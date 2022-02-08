S. Korea to file appeal with top sports tribunal for ‘unfair’ short track refereeing

Korea Skating Union President Yoon Hong-geun speaks during a press conference at the Beijing Olympics Main Media Center, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea is to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concerning refereeing decisions that disqualified two of the country’s short track speedskaters at Beijing 2022 Monday night.



Yoon Hong-geun, president of the Korea Skating Union and the head of South Korea’s athletic delegation, said Tuesday that the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) will appeal with the highest international sports tribunal to “publicize the unfairness” that resulted in the disqualification of Korean skaters Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo in the men’s 1,000-meter semifinals.



“We will take every possible measure to bring the disqualification cases to the CAS to prevent a recurrence that could happen to international skating and sporting communities in the future,” Yoon said during an emergency press conference held at the Beijing Olympics Main Media Center.



“The delegation strongly protested at the stadium last night and letters of protest have also been sent to the chief referee at the race, the International Skating Union and the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” adding that the scores of people around the world who watched Monday’s sports event are the “referees.”



Choi Yong-koo, an ISU referee and head of the country’s short track team support team, claimed that making more than one “wrongful” refereeing decision was “intentional.” He said last night’s refereeing decisions were clearly “bad calls,” and that the ISU’s rejection of the South Korean protest was expected.



The appeal will mark the first time in 18 years for Korea to file a case with the CAS. At the 2004 Olympics, a judging error of one-tenth of a point cost gymnast Yang Tae-young the gold medal in the all-around competition. However, the CAS dismissed Yang’s appeal and said the referee error was not subject to reversal.





Lee June-seo of South Korea (center) advances in front of Wu Dajing of China (right) during the semifinals of the men’s 1,000-meter short track speedskating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Monday. (Yonhap)