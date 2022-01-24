 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

[Newsmaker] Vaccine pass mandate will not be applied to people who have been hospitalized due to adverse reactions to vaccine

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 24, 2022 - 16:23       Updated : Jan 24, 2022 - 16:29
Visitors to a local theater in Seoul check in with a QR code. (Yonhap)
Visitors to a local theater in Seoul check in with a QR code. (Yonhap)

People who have been hospitalized due to adverse events and allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are exempt from the country’s vaccine pass mandate, starting on Monday.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the government will grant the exemption if people have received hospital treatments within six weeks after they received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those people who requested the government compensate them for vaccination side-effects will be also exempt from the vaccine pass mandate even if health authorities have failed to determine causality between their vaccinations and adverse symptoms.

The government said those who are eligible for exemption from the vaccine pass mandate can apply for a paper certificate at local public health centers.

People who have received the government exemption can also update their vaccination status on the COOV, Naver, Kakao or other affiliated COVID-19 verification apps.

The government certificate has no expiration date, it added.

Previously, health authorities granted exemptions for the vaccine pass mandate if a person has a history of anaphylaxis and severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. Health authorities have been also granting exemptions to people who have completed quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as those with immunodeficiency and people on anticancer drugs.

(ws@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114