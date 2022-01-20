 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Both sides appeal court’s decision on vaccine pass enforcement

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jan 20, 2022 - 15:09       Updated : Jan 20, 2022 - 16:52

Vaccine pass enforcement at cram schools have been suspended by the court. (Yonhap)
Vaccine pass enforcement at cram schools have been suspended by the court. (Yonhap)

The government and opponents of vaccine pass measures both appealed the court ruling that suspended some parts of the vaccine measures, each claiming the ruling is insufficient.

“In consideration that we are in a crisis now due to COVID-19 pandemic, the minister has directed an immediate appeal against the case for the Seoul Metropolitan Government,” the Ministry of Justice said Wednesday.

“As a ministry of judicial affairs, we will actively respond to lawsuits related to the vaccine pass mandate,” it said.

The Act on Litigation to Which the State is a Party states that administrative litigation should be under the direction of the minister of justice.

Opponents of the vaccine pass enforcement have also made an appeal, claiming the measure for other facilities should be dropped, too.

On Jan. 14, the Seoul Administrative Court temporarily suspended the use of vaccine passes at essential facilities such as malls and grocery shops of more than 3,000 square meters for people of all ages. The court also put on hold the vaccine-or-test requirements for minors aged 12 to 18 in Seoul, which was to be introduced from March.

With the Seoul Metropolitan Government announcing their will to make an appeal against the court’s decision to suspend the vaccine pass mandate for teenagers, the Ministry of Justice led the filing of the appeal.

The Seoul High Court will hear the appeal.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

