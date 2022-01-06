Can scandal-ridden candidates be replaced?

With controversies and allegations continuing to mar the ongoing presidential race, calls have grown for political parties to replace their nominees and instead pick those with cleaner pasts and clearer views.
Many voters are unfavorable of the two-way race between Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, constantly holding rallies and releasing statements asking the candidates to drop out.
Lee has faced criticism surrounding his family members, and he faces allegations over his involvement with the Daejang-dong land development scandal. Yoon has also been denounced for allegations against his wife, as well as his failure to lead his conflict-ridden election campaign committee.
Some have demanded that former Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon take the place of Lee Jae-myung for the ruling bloc, and for Rep. Hong Joon-pyo to replace Yoon for the People Power Party. Both picks for replacements placed second in each party’s primary race.
Yet the reality is that it is almost impossible for candidates to be replaced at this stage, as regulations state that a candidate can only be replaced if the candidate voluntarily resigns, dies or is stripped of party membership.
While many favor them as replacements, Lee Nak-yon and Hong are barred from registering as party candidates as they have already lost their primary races. Yet this rule also has exception of them being allowed when the candidates in place dies, resigns or leaves the party.
Both ruling and main opposition parties have bylaws that nullify the candidacy of their nominees if they are found to have no electoral rights or if they change their party membership.
To be stripped of the right to run for public official posts, the nominees need to be sentenced to a fine from a court, which is highly improbable considering the fact that the election is only around 60 days left and that no court ruling can be realistically expected to be made before then.
The Democratic Party has a bylaw that allows its nominee to be canceled of its nomination if the candidate is found to be ineligible to register as a candidate, but Lee Jae-myung is eligible to run for office and the rule does not apply on him.
The People Power Party has no bylaw on this matter, which effectively ensures that Yoon will continue representing the party as its presidential nominee.
Experts have also said the chances of the two main candidates being replaced are small, but said a slim chance exists for Yoon to be replace under some conditions, mainly if the gap in support rating between Lee Jae-myung and Yoon enters double digits.
"There has to be a public opinion that can lead the discussion into it," said Lee Sang-don, professor emeritus at ChungAng University who served as a politician for the conservative bloc for years, during an interview with KBS on Tuesday.
"The most important things to consider in viewing this public opinion are current lawmakers, senior party officials and conservative media outlets. If they together ask for candidate replacement, what can candidate Yoon Suk-yeol do about it?"
