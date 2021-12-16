S. Korea reintroduces toughened social distancing rules, dining curfews

South Korea has decided to reinstate toughened social distancing rules and a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and cafes to combat record-high surges of COVID-19 infections, top officials said Thursday.
During the 16-day period between Saturday and Jan. 2, private gatherings will be capped at four people nationwide -- if they are fully vaccinated.
People who are not vaccinated will only be able to dine out alone, or use takeout or delivery services, according to the reintroduced social distancing rules.
Restaurants, cafes and night entertainment venues will also have to close by 9 p.m. and internet cafes by 10 p.m. Cram schools, however, are not part of the reintroduced curfew, the government said.
“(The government) has decided to put a halt on the phased daily recovery in 45 days,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. Kim added that “the situation is very severe now.”
Kim’s announcement came as South Korea’s COVID-19 cases have continued to stay at a high level in recent days, with a spiraling number of hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, the nationwide tally of new COVID-19 daily infections reached 7,622 at midnight Wednesday. Of the total, 5,696 cases were from the capital area.
The number of severe cases hit an all-time high of 989 as well on the same day.
Infections started to surge particularly after the government eased social distancing rules in early November.
The number of daily infections has increased fivefold from some 1,600 daily cases on Nov. 1, when the government first relaxed COVID safety protocols.
The number of seriously ill COVID patients has almost tripled during the same period, swamping an already stretched medical system.
Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said the government decided to toughen distancing rules and curfews after it deemed that the number of daily infections could continue to grow if things stayed the way they are now.
Jeong warned that daily COVID-19 cases could surge to fresh record highs of around 10,000 as many people are expected to gather during the end-of-the-year holiday season. The daily tally could even increase to 20,000 by January if the pandemic gets worse.
“To overcome this critical moment, it is important to put a stop (on the phased daily recovery) for the next two weeks to reduce the number of locally transmitted cases and overall infection risk,” Jeong said.
Meanwhile, Kim said the government is discussing measures to provide financial assistance to businesses that could be affected by the shortened business hours.
