PM hints at return of social distancing as cases rise to new high

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday the government is considering implementing stronger social distancing measures as infections continue to surge and will announce them soon.
As of Tuesday midnight, the number of new daily cases marked 7,850, the highest since the pandemic broke out. The number of severely ill patients increased by 58 from the previous day, reaching the high 900s.
The number of new confirmed cases has been increasing sharply after surpassing 4,000 for the time on Nov. 24.
“The government is looking at the current quarantine situation very seriously and intends to implement stronger social distancing measures,” Kim said at the COVID-19 Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters Meeting.
“We are considering measures that include further reduction of private gatherings and business hours.”
Kim said the government would finalize and announce this policy as soon as possible.
“If the measures are implemented, we will also come up with appropriate loss compensation measures for small business owners and self-employed people who have no choice but to endure the pain again.”
By the end of the year, when the highest case numbers are projected to be reached, Kim said the government would prioritize securing beds and vaccinations.
“As the number of severely ill patients has exceeded the highest level every day, the medical response capacity has reached its limit,” the prime minister said. “It is most urgent to prevent exhaustion of medical staff and expand the number of beds to protect lives and operate them efficiently.”
The government will secure 5,800 additional beds by the end of the year. To reduce the number of elderly waiting for hospital beds, six additional nursing hospitals dedicated to infectious diseases will be operated.
The number of critically ill patients counted on Wednesday was 964, the second day in a row that the number exceeded 900. The number of new COVID-19 deaths was 70, the third-highest number recorded.
“The importance of vaccination cannot be overemphasized,” Kim said.
With the government emphasizing the need for getting a third shot, more than 780,000 people have received a third dose of vaccination this week.
The government will set the rest of December as the third intensive vaccination period for the elderly and actively support them to receive vaccinations at nearby medical institutions without prior reservations.
Kim said, “Increasing the vaccination rate for teenagers is also an important goal,” adding, “Fortunately, the reservation rate for primary vaccinations for those between the ages of 12 and 15 has risen to 56 percent as of today.”
The government will provide various ways for teenagers to be vaccinated, such as allowing inoculations on the same day without prior reservations, vaccinations in school and linking vaccinations to medical institutions.
“Regarding various concerns among parents, the relevant authorities will do their best to provide a thoroughly scientific basis so that they can rest assured.”
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)