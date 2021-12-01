 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

'Runaway’ police officers dismissed

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 13:36       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 13:39
A suspect in the Incheon family stabbing is transferred to the Incheon District Court for his arrest warrant hearing on Nov. 17. (Yonhap)
A suspect in the Incheon family stabbing is transferred to the Incheon District Court for his arrest warrant hearing on Nov. 17. (Yonhap)
A police officer accused of fleeing a crime scene and leaving two victims alone with a knife-wielding attacker in Incheon last month has been dismissed, police said Wednesday.

The punishment, decided at a disciplinary committee held a day earlier, is the second most severe that can be handed down to a public servant, after removal with pension stripped from the person.

The fired officer was a 20-something woman with about six months on the job. She was dispatched to the scene on Nov. 15 along with a more experienced male officer, who was outside the building when the violence occurred.

The male officer with a 19-year career also was dismissed Tuesday by the disciplinary board. He was also accused of dereliction of duty. He was talking with a family member of the victims when they both heard screaming and calls for help. Only the civilian rushed in. It was also this man who knocked the attacker unconscious after a bloody confrontation unarmed.

The case was widely discussed as an example of the police’s inability to actually “fight” crime, prompting the government to reinstate combat training for the police workforce, including on the use of a stun gun and other weapons.


By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114