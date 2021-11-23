[What’s your say?] A ‘runaway’ officer

A neighbor had a grudge against the family downstairs and attacked them with a knife in the western city of Incheon on Nov. 15. The mother was stabbed in the neck, leaving her with grave injuries, and the rest suffered multiple knife wounds. This could have been just another shocking crime story if it hadn’t happened in the presence of a police officer.





A suspect in the Incheon family stabbing is transferred to the Incheon District Court for his arrest warrant hearing on Nov. 17. Yonhap