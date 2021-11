Former President Chun Doo-hwan, who served as the fifth president of South Korea from 1980 to 1988, died at the age of 90 on Tuesday.The former president, who had suffered from chronic diseases, died at 8:40 a.m. at his home in Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul.By Shin Ji-hye ( shinjh@heraldcorp.com