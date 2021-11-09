Mark Tetto-led family office wins asset management license

TCK co-CEO Mark Tetto (TCK)
Seoul-based family office Topor & Co. Korea, co-led by investment banking professional and TV celebrity Mark Tetto, said Tuesday the company has obtained an asset management license in South Korea to expand services for its client base.
The move is aimed at expanding its current client offerings to include the privately placed fund business for qualified professional investors under Korean law, TCK said.
In line with the move, TCK was rebranded as Topor & Co. Korea Asset Management in October, ahead of the amendment of the Capital Markets Act taking effect the same month.
“Our asset management license and entry into the privately placed fund business will enable us to provide clients with unique and diverse investment options on top of the core portfolios,” Tetto, who assumed a lead role in the company in January, said in a statement.
“We can leverage our unique global network to provide access to select fund investment opportunities which would not normally be accessible to Korean clients.”
TCK did not elaborate on the type of asset classes the new private fund will have exposure to or its fundraising plans.
TCK began in 2012 as Topor & Co. Korea Investment Advisory, a fully owned arm of London-based family office Topor & Co. It was Korea’s first foreign-owned private investment office serving Korea’s high-net-worth families, corporations and foundations.
TCK’s flagship growth model portfolio, comprising non-Korean liquid asset classes such as currencies, Treasuries, stocks and bonds, has generated over 100 percent returns since its inception, according to TCK.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)