[Herald Interview] Tailored foreign investing advice gets new twist

Mark Tetto, co-representative director of Topor & Co. Korea, speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at his Seoul office. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Oriental art collector, TV celebrity, motivational speaker and investment adviser -- those are just a few of the titles Mark Tetto, 40, has under his belt.



After about 10 years of living in Seoul, the Italian American multihyphenate is taking on a new challenge in leading Topor & Co. Korea, one of the first investment advisers in South Korea that handles private wealth management for wealthy families.



In the past five years as a partner at TCK, his primary focus was to manage a globally diversified, liquid and conservative portfolio excluding Korea on behalf of his wealthy Korean clients, which Tetto called “basic building blocks of ideal standard global portfolios.”



After being promoted in January to TCK’s co-representative director this year, Tetto’s responsibility goes above and beyond growing the foundation.



“If some clients look for additional exposure in global venture capitals or global hedge funds, those may be added on top of these foundational building blocks of the liquid, diversified global portfolio,” Tetto told The Korea Herald in a recent interview at TCK’s Seoul office.



Serving those with entrusted assets at roughly between $20 million and $500 million, TCK has been one of the first companies in Korea to spearhead the concept of a “family office,” or a wealth management firm for high net worth individuals or corporations engaged in a family business.



TCK focuses on non-Korean liquid asset classes such as the US dollar, Treasuries, equities and fixed incomes in the US, Europe and Japan, among others. Its expertise has helped its Korean clients combat inflation and at the same time avert crises due to illiquid assets like real estates, closed-end funds or funds prone to a freeze.



“What we saw was lacking (in Korea) is highly liquid and conservative (strategy),” he said.



And selectively, TCK’s Korean clients may be able to see their assets having exposure to private equities, venture capitals or distressed investing strategies, as TCK has been building bridges between its wealthy clients and fund managers with decent global track records.



Tetto said its new line of business has already started.



“There are lot of outstanding US VC funds, but there is a line waiting to invest in them, even in the US. So when they raise funds, they do not usually come to Korea,” said Tetto, formerly a Morgan Stanley investment banker.



“But through our global network, we may be able to bring some of these select opportunities to our clients in Korea.”





Mark Tetto, co-representative director of Topor & Co. Korea, speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at his Seoul office. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)