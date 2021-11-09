 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 09:57       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 09:57
This photo, taken Sunday, shows people participating in a Buddhist ceremony held at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul amid eased virus curbs. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken Sunday, shows people participating in a Buddhist ceremony held at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul amid eased virus curbs. (Yonhap)
South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 2,000 for the second straight day Tuesday, but health authorities remain on alert over a possible spike in new infections under eased virus curbs.

The country reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 383,407, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Last week, South Korea began its "living with COVID-19" scheme as part of a broader plan to gradually lift the virus restrictions by the end of February.

Of the total, 1,698 were local infections. Seventeen cases came from overseas, putting the cumulative total at 15,287, the KDCA said.

Of the locally transmitted cases, Seoul had 659 cases, with the surrounding Gyeonggi Province logging 524 cases and Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, at 110 cases.

The death toll rose by 18 to 2,998 on Tuesday. The fatality rate came to 0.78 percent.

Health authorities remain on high alert as virus cases could trend back upward again under the "living with COVID-19" scheme meant to bring the country gradually back to pre-pandemic normalcy.

On Nov. 1, the country kicked off the first of the three-stage "living with COVID-19" scheme to gradually phase out coronavirus restrictions.

Under the eased social distancing rules, private gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, regardless of vaccination. Still, wearing a face mask indoors is mandatory.

While restrictions on restaurants, cafes and movie theaters are fully lifted, high-risk facilities, such as bars and nightclubs, are required to implement the "vaccine pass" system, where visitors have to show they have been fully vaccinated or have a negative test result.

The KDCA said 41.63 million people, or 81.1 percent of the country's 52 million population, have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shots. The number of fully vaccinated people came to 39.49 million, or 76.9 percent. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114