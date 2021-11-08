Military reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

South Korea's military reported three additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,081, the defense ministry said.A Navy officer stationed in Jinhae, 410 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive before participating in an educational program.A civilian worker of a unit under the direct wing of the defense ministry based in Seongnam, south of Seoul, contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.A civilian employee of the Army, stationed in Hwaseong, 40 kilometer south of Seoul, was also infected.Of the cumulative cases in the military, 50 patients are still under treatment. (Yonhap)