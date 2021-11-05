Insight into Yoon’s vision for economy

After a close race, Yoon Seok-youl clinched the nomination of the main opposition People Power Party on Friday for next year’s presidential election.
A lifelong public prosecutor until March this year, the novice politician has no known experience in economic matters. Policy pledges announced by his camp during the party primary also offer little clue as to where Yoon might stand on key economic agendas such as jobs, energy and taxes.
But as a conservative flagbearer, he is expected to take a pro-business stance, be critical of the incumbent liberal administration’s nuclear energy phase-out plan, and advocate lower taxes on corporations and the rich, in general.
After winning his party’s presidential ticket on the back of support from registered members of the party, the former prosecutor general promised to do away with regulations.
“We can no longer go back to a government-led economy,” he said during his victory speech.
“It is the creative and innovative corporations that generate new jobs. I will do away with unnecessary regulations and focus on (nurturing) companies that can lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution with AI and so on, in order to turn around the local economy’s declining growth potentials.”
Here is what to expect from Yoon’s economic policy if he wins next year’s election based on his remarks during the primary race so far.New homes and lower taxes
At a press conference in August, Yoon unveiled his first campaign promise – a plan to provide 2.5 million new homes across the nation, 1.3 million of which will be in Seoul and surrounding areas during his term.
One of his housing plans is to provide 300,000 homes -- each smaller than 85 square meters -- at a price cheaper than the current market price to young people in their 20s and 30s who do not own a home.
After five years of living there, homeowners will be able to sell the property to the government and collect up a 70% return.
While the policy was criticized by his competitors during the party race as “vain populism,” Yoon spoke of the need to “reconsider” the Moon Jae-in administration’s home taxes.
“I will ease the excessive curbs imposed on home-backed loans and cut capital gains taxes,” he said.
He also talked about a possible overhaul of the comprehensive real estate holding tax, intended at increasing the tax burden on owners of expensive or multiple homes.
Housing policy is high on the agenda for next year’s election.
According to a recent report released from a research institute under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, it would up to 100 years for those in their 20s to buy an apartment in Seoul with savings.
A new survey conducted by The Herald Biz and the Korea Society Opinion Institute showed one in four voters believe that housing market stability is the biggest challenge facing the next president.Jobs and deregulations
The economically inactive population -- those who want to start working within the next years -- has reached 4 million, according to recent data from Statistics Korea.
Against this backdrop, Yoon announced at a policy presentation in September that he would lift some 80 corporate regulations to help generate growth and create jobs.
He also called for labor market flexibility as he criticized the current 52-hour workweek as a “policy failure.”
Yoon has said he would allow a flexible labor system so workers at companies could choose between permanent and part-time contracts.
But his remark earlier this year that workers should be able to work “120 hours a week” and rest afterwards drew criticism.
“If a person works 120 hours a week, they will die,” a spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung said at that time.
By Yim Hyun-su
