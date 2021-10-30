Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination

South Korea's health authorities said Saturday that they are looking into the case of a teenager who died after vaccination.According to the authorities, a third-grade high schooler was inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 13 and died on September 27. The teenager had no underlying conditions.It marks the first reported death of a vaccinated teenager.Since mid-July, high school seniors and those who will take the national college entrance exam slated for Nov. 18 have been vaccinated. (Yonhap)