National

New virus cases remain in 2,000s for 4th day ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 31, 2021 - 09:49       Updated : Oct 31, 2021 - 10:15

A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a temporary testing site in the southern ward of Guro on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a temporary testing site in the southern ward of Guro on Saturday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, deepening health authorities' worries over a possible resurgence of virus infections ahead of the implementation of measures to get back to normalcy.

The country added 2,061 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,052 local infections, raising the total caseload to 364,700, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily cases dropped to 1,190 on Monday, but resurged from Wednesday and remained above 2,000 throughout the rest of this week.

The death toll rose by 19 to 2,849 on Sunday. The fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

As South Korea is slated to implement its first step to get back to normal life starting Monday, the recent rise in the number of new daily cases put the authorities on alert. (Yonhap)

