National

Former president Roh given state funeral

PM says Roh’s achievements will be honored with people

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct 27, 2021 - 12:13       Updated : Oct 27, 2021 - 12:47
Mourners pay their respects to former President Roh Tae-woo at the funeral hall of Seoul National University Hospital, where the mortuary was set up, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Mourners pay their respects to former President Roh Tae-woo at the funeral hall of Seoul National University Hospital, where the mortuary was set up, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Former President Roh Tae-woo will be given a state funeral, the prime minister said Wednesday, citing his achievements as president.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, “While serving as the 13th president, the deceased made many achievements in the country’s development. The government will honor his achievements with the people through a state funeral.”

Kim told the Ministry of Public Administration and Security and related ministries to thoroughly prepare the funeral procedure without neglect.

He also expressed his deep condolences for the death of Roh and gave his deepest sympathies to his bereaved family.

A plan to hold Roh’s funeral as a public funeral ceremony was submitted to a meeting of the Cabinet in the morning at the recommendation of the minister of public administration and security. President Moon Jae-in then made the final decision.

Article 2 of the State Funeral Act stipulates that if a person eligible as a head of state, such as a former or current president, dies, their funeral can be held as a state funeral. The president decides after deliberation by the State Council upon the recommendation of the minister of the interior and safety in consideration of the opinions of the bereaved family.

The prime minister will chair the funeral committee and the minister of public administration and security will chair the executive committee.

President Moon Jae-in and Cheong Wa Dae have yet to send separate messages to Roh. Cheong Wa Dae continues to ponder the level of the mourning message and whether Moon will pay his direct condolences.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
