 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Moon's office faces dilemma over state funeral for ex-leader Roh

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2021 - 09:23       Updated : Oct 27, 2021 - 09:23

President Roh Tae-woo declares
President Roh Tae-woo declares "war on crime" on Oct. 13, 1990. (Yonhap)
The office of President Moon Jae-in was mulling how much courtesy to extend to late former President Roh Tae-woo, including whether to hold a state funeral for the country's last general-turned-president accused of deep involvement in a coup and the bloody crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising.

Moon has not issued any message yet since Roh died Tuesday at age 88, suggesting that soul-searching is under way to determine the right balance between paying respect to a late predecessor and public sentiment critical of his dark legacy.

Under a law, a state funeral will be held if a former, an incumbent or a president-elect dies. But the law does not specify whether a state funeral will be possible if they commit a grave crime, like a military coup.

Presidential Chief of Staff You Young-min told lawmakers on Tuesday that a state funeral for Roh is "possible, but it needs a process."

Roh rose to prominence after helping former President Chun Doo-hwan seize power through the 1979 military coup in the wake of a political vacuum created by the death of former authoritarian President Park Chung-hee.

Chun's junta was accused of ruthlessly cracking on the 1980 uprising in Gwangju, leaving more than 200 dead and 1,800 others wounded, according to conservative official data.

Some lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) voiced opposition to a state funeral for Roh, citing his role in the military coup.

"If the Republic of Korea holds a state funeral for a main culprit of mutiny, it will be self-denial of the Republic of Korea," said Oh Gi-hyoung, a DP lawmaker, in a Facebook post.

Attention is also focusing on where Roh's remains will be buried.

The family of Roh said they have been in consultations with the government about a funeral process.

On Tuesday, the family made public his last message asking for forgiveness for his "faults" -- an apparent reference to his much-criticized role in the military coup and the bloody crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju.

"I made my best efforts but now sincerely ask for forgiveness for my shortcomings and faults," Roh was quoted by his family as saying. "I feel very grateful and honored to have humbly accepted my destiny and served the great Republic of Korea and the people." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114