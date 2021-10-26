Korea approves 2.4m locally-manufactured Moderna doses for home use

This photo shows a health care worker holding a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Yonhap)

South Korea is approving 2.4 million locally manufactured doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for domestic use for the first time, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Tuesday.



This is the first batch that will be used locally since Korean drugmaker Samsung Biologics has agreed to fill-and-finish manufacturing of the Moderna vaccine in May, in one of four deals announced in May following President Moon Jae-in’s US trip.



Under the fill-and-finish deal, the Korean drugmaker handles the final stage in the manufacturing process of putting the bulk vaccines into vials and packaging them for shipping.



The ministry said the country’s drug regulators authorized the batch of vaccines manufactured here for emergency use Monday, which differs from the approval given to the imported batch.



Moderna’s vaccine is the second COVID-19 vaccine that a Korean company helped manufacture to be put to domestic use, following the SK Bioscience-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine.



The Korean government has sealed a deal for a total of 40 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. The two-dose mRNA vaccine became the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved here, following those made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.