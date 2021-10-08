 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Biologics signs CDMO deal with US-based drugmaker

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 8, 2021 - 16:16       Updated : Oct 8, 2021 - 16:16
The third plant of Samsung Biologics, located in Songdo, Incheon (Samsung Biologics)
The third plant of Samsung Biologics, located in Songdo, Incheon (Samsung Biologics)

Samsung Biologics said Thursday that it had signed a contract development and manufacturing organization deal with Texas-based drugmaker Enzolytics.

The company did not disclose the financial terms.

Under the deal, Samsung Biologics will provide end-to-end CDMO services to help Enzolytics develop and manufacture investigational new drug treatments for HIV and COVID-19.

Samsung Biologics said it would provide a stable cell line from its research and development facility in San Francisco, while producing clinical trial materials for Enzolytics’ treatments at its facility in Incheon.

Samsung Biologics added that the two companies had agreed to discuss future deals for monoclonal antibodies that are currently under development by Enzolytics.


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
