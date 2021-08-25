391 Afghan evacuees to arrive South Korea on Thursday

Some 391 Afghans who worked alongside the South Korean government in Afghanistan are set to arrive here Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, as part of Seoul’s mission to evacuate civilians vulnerable to potential Taliban retaliation.
Afghan allies and their family members aboard three military jets will depart Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and reach Incheon Airport. They will not be entering South Korea as refugees, but as “persons of special merit,” according to Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon.
The evacuees are translators, medical personnel, engineers and vocational trainers who have worked for years with the South Korean Embassy in Afghanistan, Korea International Cooperation Agency, Bagram Korean Hospital, Bagram Korean Vocational Training Center and Chairkar Korean Provincial Reconstruction Team.
“As the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated, they have appealed to our embassy in Afghanistan for safety issues and requested assistance for flights to Korea,” said Choi.
“The government decided to accept them into our country, taking into account the moral responsibility for the serious situation facing the colleagues who have worked with us, the responsibility as a member of international society and our international stature as a leading nation of human rights, as well as considering many other countries are transporting the Afghans.”
The government originally planned to use foreign commercial flights to pull out the Afghans from Kabul. But it decided to dispatch three military jets Monday, after commercial flights were suspended as the situation in the country quickly worsened when the Taliban took over the country on Aug. 15, amid the ongoing US troop withdrawal.
Upon arrival here, the evacuees will be tested for COVID-19 and undergo quarantine and security requirements. They will temporarily stay at a government-designated facility in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province.
The Afghans will receive short-term visas for their stay in South Korea and then switch to long-term ones later, according to a ministry official. The government is also considering granting permanent residency. But it is still unclear whether the evacuees will want to settle in Korea or move to other countries.
While all the evacuees will have undergone security screening before their arrival, the government will verify their identification again in South Korea, amid rising concerns on security and whether Seoul is ready to accept the influx of foreigners.
Seoul’s evacuation mission comes as the US and other countries are scrambling to evacuate their own citizens and Afghans who are deemed as being in danger of retaliation by the Taliban for associating with Americans and allies ahead of an impending Aug. 31 deadline the US set to complete withdrawal of forces from the country.
Meanwhile, the government here on Wednesday decided to grant special stay permits to 434 Afghans residing in South Korea on humanitarian grounds, until the political situation stabilizes in Afghanistan.
The Justice Ministry said of the total, 72 Afghans are staying illegally and 169 have less than six months left before their short-term or long-term visa expires.
The ministry will allow the extension of stay after a screening process. Those whose stays are already expired will not face deportation, but will be encouraged to leave the country voluntarily when the situation becomes stable and safe.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
