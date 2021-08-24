 Back To Top
National

3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 19:20       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 19:20
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)

South Korea's foreign ministry said Tuesday that three military aircraft are carrying out operations to bring to Korea Afghan evacuees that aided the Seoul's government efforts to help rebuild the war-torn country.  

"Operations are under way to bring to South Korea Afghan workers, who supported our government's activities in Afghanistan, and their family members by sending three military aircraft to Afghanistan and a neighboring country," the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters. 

The Afghan workers worked at South Korea's diplomatic mission, hospital and job training center for years. (Yonhap)
