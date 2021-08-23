Downpours, strong winds forecast in Jeju, southern coastal areas, as typhoon expected to make landfall

Boats are anchored for Typhoon Omais in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The southern coastal region is forecast to be hit by heavy downpours and strong winds Monday, as Typhoon Omais is projected to make landfall there later at night, the national weather agency said.



The typhoon was located at some 320 kilometers northwest off Okinawa, Japan, as of 4 a.m. and advancing slowly toward the Korean Peninsula at 26 kph, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.



It is projected to pass the southern resort island of Jeju at night and make landfall around midnight.



The typhoon is forecast to bring torrential downpours of more than 70 millimeters per hour and ferocious winds to Jeju during the day, with an accumulated 100-300 mm of rainfall until Tuesday.



A low pressure system, which is also approaching the island, is expected to bring additional rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.



The southern port city of Busan is expected to be hit with heavy rain of 70 mm per hour and bring 30 meter-per-second wind gusts, with some areas receiving as much as 400 mm of rain until Tuesday.



The weather service warned strong winds and a storm surge could disrupt public transportation to the island until Tuesday, and advised the local governments, and especially residents in low-lying areas, to thoroughly prepare for the storm. (Yonhap)