 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Downpours, strong winds forecast in Jeju, southern coastal areas, as typhoon expected to make landfall

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 23, 2021 - 09:31       Updated : Aug 23, 2021 - 09:55
Boats are anchored for Typhoon Omais in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Boats are anchored for Typhoon Omais in Seogwipo, Jeju, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
The southern coastal region is forecast to be hit by heavy downpours and strong winds Monday, as Typhoon Omais is projected to make landfall there later at night, the national weather agency said.

The typhoon was located at some 320 kilometers northwest off Okinawa, Japan, as of 4 a.m. and advancing slowly toward the Korean Peninsula at 26 kph, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

It is projected to pass the southern resort island of Jeju at night and make landfall around midnight.

The typhoon is forecast to bring torrential downpours of more than 70 millimeters per hour and ferocious winds to Jeju during the day, with an accumulated 100-300 mm of rainfall until Tuesday.

A low pressure system, which is also approaching the island, is expected to bring additional rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The southern port city of Busan is expected to be hit with heavy rain of 70 mm per hour and bring 30 meter-per-second wind gusts, with some areas receiving as much as 400 mm of rain until Tuesday.

The weather service warned strong winds and a storm surge could disrupt public transportation to the island until Tuesday, and advised the local governments, and especially residents in low-lying areas, to thoroughly prepare for the storm. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114