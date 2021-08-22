 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Govt. raises typhoon advisory to 'caution' as Tropical Storm Omais poised to hit southern areas

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2021 - 14:38       Updated : Aug 22, 2021 - 14:38
Scores of fishing boats are seen anchored at Seogwipo Port on Jeju Island amid the approach of Tropical Storm Omais on Aug. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)
Scores of fishing boats are seen anchored at Seogwipo Port on Jeju Island amid the approach of Tropical Storm Omais on Aug. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)
The government on Sunday raised the typhoon advisory by one notch to "caution" as Tropical Storm Omais was soon expected to land in the country's southern regions.

The interior ministry issued the second-tier warning against Omais, forecast to enter the waters south of Jeju Island early Monday, up one notch from the previous entry-level "attention" warning.

Weather authorities predict Omais to land near the southern coastal region near Gwangju late Monday and make its path toward the East Sea early Tuesday.

The government is scheduled to hold an emergency interagency meeting to discuss response measures against Omais and instruct local governments to inspect key water-related facilities against possible disruptions from heavy rain.

Authorities will also review safety issues related to local fishing communities, as well as construction and industrial sites at risk from natural disasters. They will also look at preventing damage to COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers in areas likely to be affected by the storm. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114