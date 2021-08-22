Govt. raises typhoon advisory to 'caution' as Tropical Storm Omais poised to hit southern areas

Scores of fishing boats are seen anchored at Seogwipo Port on Jeju Island amid the approach of Tropical Storm Omais on Aug. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)

The government on Sunday raised the typhoon advisory by one notch to "caution" as Tropical Storm Omais was soon expected to land in the country's southern regions.



The interior ministry issued the second-tier warning against Omais, forecast to enter the waters south of Jeju Island early Monday, up one notch from the previous entry-level "attention" warning.



Weather authorities predict Omais to land near the southern coastal region near Gwangju late Monday and make its path toward the East Sea early Tuesday.



The government is scheduled to hold an emergency interagency meeting to discuss response measures against Omais and instruct local governments to inspect key water-related facilities against possible disruptions from heavy rain.



Authorities will also review safety issues related to local fishing communities, as well as construction and industrial sites at risk from natural disasters. They will also look at preventing damage to COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers in areas likely to be affected by the storm. (Yonhap)

