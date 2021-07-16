 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Buddha's Birthday, Christmas to be excluded from alternative holidays

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 16, 2021 - 10:05       Updated : Jul 16, 2021 - 10:05
This image shows a plenary meeting of the National Assembly on July 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
This image shows a plenary meeting of the National Assembly on July 1, 2021. (Yonhap)
The alternative holiday bill passed by the National Assembly last month will be newly applied only to national holidays, the government said Friday.

Public holidays, like Buddha's Birthday and Christmas, will be excluded from alternative holidays, the Ministry of Personnel Management said.

The Assembly approved legislation on June 29 to increase alternative statutory holidays by designating a substitute holiday for all public holidays that fall on weekends. But the bill delegates the actual designation of alternative holidays to the presidential decree for its flexible enforcement.

Announcing a revision of the presidential decree, the ministry said only four national holidays -- March 1st Independence Movement Day, Aug. 15 National Liberation Day, National Foundation Day (Oct. 3) and Hangeul Day (Oct. 9) -- will be newly given alternative holidays.

Previously, alternative statutory holidays were allowed only for the Chuseok fall harvest holiday, Lunar New Year's Day and Children's Day in May in the case they happen to coincide with weekends.

The ministry said the government has decided to exclude public holidays in consideration of extra burdens on the management of small and medium-sized businesses and other concerned parties.

The Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business has warned that the planned expansion of alternative statutory holidays will disrupt corporate production due to lack of working hours and lead to rapid increase in labor costs.

The substitute holiday bill has been promoted by the ruling Democratic Party as part of efforts to reduce South Koreans' working hours, known as the second longest in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development bloc, and boost domestic consumption. However, the new bill will not be applied to workplaces with fewer than five employees, which are not required by law to give paid leave. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114