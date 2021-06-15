 Back To Top
National

DP seeks to pass this month legislation on expanding alternative holidays

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2021 - 14:34       Updated : Jun 15, 2021 - 14:34
Rep. Yun Ho-jung, floor leader of the Democratic Party, speaks during a party meeting on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Tuesday it will seek to pass legislation this month to expand alternative statutory holidays.

The legislative initiative, if approved, will enable the designation of official alternative holidays for a broader range of national holidays that fall on weekends, according to party officials.

Currently, alternative statutory holidays are allowed only for Chuseok, Korea's autumn harvest celebration, Lunar New Year's Day and Children's Day in May in the case they fall on weekends.

"Designating alternative holidays is an undeniable imperative of our time," DP floor leader Rep. Yun Ho-jung said in a party meeting, unveiling the legislation plan.

"We will give you back lost red letter days. (The DP) will promptly pass a pending alternative holiday bill at the National Assembly within the provisional June parliamentary session."

The DP will seek to get the bill to take effect immediately so that the first alternative holiday under the envisioned legislation can be set for the upcoming Aug. 15 Korean Liberation Day, which falls on Sunday this year, the floor leader said.

For the rest of the year, three more national holidays that fall on weekends -- National Foundation Day, Hangeul Day and Christmas -- will be eligible to benefit from the envisioned bill.

"Our nation has become an advanced country that got invited to the meeting of the Group of Seven for the second consecutive year, but the (average) working hours by its workers are the second longest among the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development," Yun said, adding that the new law will also help boost domestic consumption.

The legislation is part of several similar bills currently pending at the parliament to expand alternative holidays. (Yonhap)



