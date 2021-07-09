Record COVID-19 surge pushes Seoul area into ‘near lockdown’

South Korea on Friday announced further restrictions to tame a record surge in COVID-19 cases from Monday onwards, including a ban in the capital region on social gatherings of more than two people past 6 p.m. and total closures of bars and other nightlife establishments.
In the last 24 hours ending Thursday midnight the country logged the highest daily total of 1,316 cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency report, renewing the record of 1,275 cases set the previous day.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a government COVID-19 response meeting Friday that Seoul, nearby Incheon and Gyeonggi Province will be subject to the most stringent degree of social distancing restrictions for two weeks until July 25.
“The situation in Seoul area leaves us with no choice but to tighten measures,” Kim said, adding that additional restrictions may be possible for the rest of the country which went through with reopening last week. A few cities including Busan and Daejeon decided to restore some of the restrictions Thursday.
The measures are the harshest ever to be imposed in Korea after the country had been moving toward a full reopening in recent weeks.
In the capital region, up to four people can socialize at a time before 6 p.m. after which only two are allowed. Since last December, people have been barred from gathering for nonessential purposes in groups larger than four.
Schools will go back to full-time virtual learning and care services can only operate at half capacity. Workplaces are recommended to adopt remote work arrangements for at least 30 percent of their employees. The 10 p.m. curfew will be back on for food outlets and indoor sport venues, while full closures will be enforced for nightlife businesses such as bars and clubs. Public events of any sort, no matter the size, will be banned.
Post-vaccine incentives such as waivers from face mask mandates and gatherings ban have also been deferred.
More than four months since Korea’s vaccination campaign began on Feb. 26, 30 percent of 51 million in the country have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just 11 percent are fully vaccinated. Over the past week, an average of 72,983 doses were administered each day.
Korea aims to deliver first-dose vaccinations to 70 percent of the population -- the threshold the government has put for herd immunity -- before the end of September.
Since the pandemic began, 165,344 people have been infected in Korea, of whom 2,036 died.
