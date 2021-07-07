Korea in early days of 4th wave as cases near record high: authorities

South Korea is likely in the early stages of a fourth wave of COVID-19, authorities warned Wednesday, as new cases rose to a near record high.
In the 24 hours ending Tuesday at midnight, Korea logged 1,212 new cases, just shy of the 1,241 cases recorded Dec. 25 last year, the highest number seen in a single day since the pandemic began.
In a meeting of central and municipal officials Wednesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Korea “may need to consider the highest degree of social distancing, if the COVID-19 situation does not improve in the next two or three days.”
Kim said reopening in Seoul and its satellite cities, initially set for July 1, would be put off for yet another week. As for the rest of the country, which went ahead with reopening, a few cities, including Busan, had to go back to some of the social distancing regulations that had been lifted for the past week.
In a news briefing, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s spokesperson Son Young-rae defended the government’s decision to move forward with reopening.
“Social distancing has been going on for too long and public fatigue is growing,” he said. “The July 1 reopening was planned as first-dose vaccinations of older and more vulnerable groups came to a close over the first half of the year.”
But fully vaccinated people remain a small minority even in older populations, except in the over-75 age bracket, with 81 percent of people over 75 having received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Less than 1 percent of 60- to 74-year-olds -- for whom AstraZeneca vaccinations opened about a month ago -- have received both doses. As the second AstraZeneca dose is given 11 to 12 weeks after the first, it’s not until much later -- in late August or early September -- that they can complete their vaccination series and attain maximum protection.
The protection of two doses is crucial now that delta, a more transmissible and vaccine-resistant variant of COVID-19, is spreading. Son of the ministry said in a radio interview Monday that roughly 7 in every 100 patients diagnosed recently were infected with delta.
Delta cuts the effectiveness of a single dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine to 33 percent, according to a Public Health England study. Two doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine raised protection against the variant to 60 percent, and two doses of Pfizer’s raised it to 88 percent.
Meanwhile, vaccination rates are stalling amid a supply shortage, with the average number of doses administered over the last seven days down to 73,558 per day from hundreds of thousands during a brief period in June.
As first-dose vaccination of people in their early 60s continues through this month, anyone younger than 60 years of age, except “essential” workers, is still waiting for a turn.
As of Tuesday at midnight, 30 percent of Korea’s 51 million people had been vaccinated with one dose of a two-dose regimen. The percentage of Koreans who had been fully vaccinated was 10 percent.
Son said cases were mainly spreading among people in their 20s and 30s, who have yet to be vaccinated, and that getting a test was highly encouraged for people in this age group. On the other hand, fewer cases were occurring among people in their 60s and older, the majority of whom are at least partially vaccinated.
He added that “voluntary compliance from people with health and safety protocols is paramount for life to return to normal.”
“Korea is in what looks like the early phase of a fourth big wave of infections,” he said.
