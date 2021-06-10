 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Lawmaker apologizes for using BTS photos to promote bill on tattoos

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 15:10       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 15:10

This photo shows Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong of the Justice Party. (Yonhap)
This photo shows Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong of the Justice Party. (Yonhap)
Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong of the progressive minor Justice Party apologized Thursday for using photos of BTS member Jungkook to promote her bill on legalizing tattooing.

"I want to give my apology if there were people hurt (by the action)," Ryu told a radio program by local broadcaster MBC.

"As a fan of BTS myself, I hated their acts of artistic expression getting restricted," the lawmaker noted.

Ryu came under heat for uploading photos of Jungkook on her Twitter account on Tuesday to promote her bill on legalizing tattooing by non-medical workers. The Medical Service Act currently allows only those with a medical license to provide tattoo services.

"Remove the Band-Aid from the body of BTS," Ryu said in the Twitter messages carrying photos of Jungkook being on a TV show with a bandage covering his tattooed finger.

The posting immediately provoked the ire of BTS fans, who accused the lawmaker of unfairly dragging the star into politics to advance her political interest.

Angry fans flooded Ryu's Twitter account with calls to take down Jungkook's photos.

"I wanted to promote the bill through everyday and popular content," Ryu said in the radio interview. "I felt sorry because the reason why the word 'politics' is received negatively seems to be the results of politicians' failure to build public trust."

The lawmaker, however, did not affirmatively respond to the radio host's question asking if she is planning to delete the controversial photos.

"There are various (different) opinions," she added. "I wish I will be given an opportunity to elaborate on the bill." (Yonhap)

 

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114