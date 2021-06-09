‘Take the bandages off BTS’: pro-tattoo lawmaker

Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong’s pro-tattoo Facebook post (Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong’s Facebook)

Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong of the minor progressive Justice Party posted photos of BTS member Jungkook on Tuesday to gain support for a bill that would legalize and regulate tattooing in South Korea.



Jungkook has tattoos on his hands and arms, but he covers them with bandages when he appears on national television because of a Korea Communications Commission rule against showing tattoos on TV.





Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong (Yonhap)