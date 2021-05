[Newsmaker] Harris under fire for wiping hand after handshake with Moon

US Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire in the US for an “insulting” gesture: She wiped her hand after shaking hands with President Moon Jae-in at the White House last week.Footage of Harris wiping her right hand on her jacket immediately after shaking hands with Moon at the end of a joint press conference last Friday went viral.Conservative US broadcaster Fox News said many Americans had become more germ-conscious since COVID-19 started, but that Harris may have made her concerns too conspicuous.One Twitter user commented that Harris’ gesture was not only disrespectful, but would have been called racist had she been a Republican.Another wrote, “Kamala Harris insults South Korean President Moon Jae-in by wiping her hand off after shaking his hand.”Some Twitter users defended Harris, saying she’d met Moon unmasked in the midst of the pandemic and it was “probably just a natural reaction.”But others remarked that it was one of the first events held at the White House without masks since Biden took office.It is rare for a US vice president to meet one on one with a foreign head of state.Moon and Harris said at the joint press conference that they had discussed North Korea and international health issues.Moon was the second foreign leader to hold a face-to-face summit with Biden since the US president took office in January.The first was Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last month.By Kim So-hyun ( sophie@heraldcorp.com