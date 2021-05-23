Moon, Biden agree to termiante missile pact, bolster chip allianced

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden agreed to work together on expanding semiconductor supplies and terminate a missile pact that limited Seoul’s ballistic missile capabilities at their first in-person meeting over the weekend in the US.
The two allies are seen as bolstering economic and security ties as China tries exerting greater influence in the region.
Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest chipmaker, said it will build a $17 billion US chip plant this year, making up almost half of the $39 billion investments Seoul promised to Washington in key sectors.
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor will build electric vehicles in the US, while battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation will work with US firms to provide batteries.
Experts welcomed the latest exchange amid a global semiconductor shortage.
“This could serve us both, Korea and the US. Samsung’s involvement means two things. We will work together with the US, which seeks to dictate the terms over the chip industry. And second, the Moon government should do more to make a better environment for local chipmakers to invest here,” said Sung Tae-yoon, an economics professor at Yonsei University.
Local chipmakers are not incentivized to make huge investments because of growing uncertainties involving regulations governing labor practices, Sung said, noting that he did not support deregulation altogether, but changes in rules so companies and workers see eye to eye on labor practices.
Other experts said the Moon government should have a bigger picture on how Korea’s key industries should expand in the future.
“With COVID-19 vaccines the US promised to Korea, it seems like a quid pro quo. It shouldn’t be. Our investments there should serve our industries back home,” said Cheong In-kyo, a professor of international trade at Inha University. The US said it will provide COVID-19 vaccines to South Korea’s military.
Meanwhile, military experts said the termination of the missile pact signed between Korea and the US in 1979 could serve as a stepping stone for improved relations between the two allies.
“Ending the pact means we can build the ballistic missiles we want and that means renewed trust between Korea and the US. Sure, the US wants to reel in Korea to push back against China. But most importantly, Washington wants a fresh start with Seoul,” said Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum.
Other experts said it could be a new opportunity for Seoul to expand its arsenal of bargaining chips when it will have to deal with the US on deploying long range missiles here to rein in aggression from North Korea.
“We will have to build morel long range missiles and the US will approach us when that time comes, asking us to buy its advanced equipment,” said Ryu Seong-yeop, an intelligence analyst at the Korea Research Institute for Military Affairs.
“We could start making our own and use that to leverage future negotiations.”
