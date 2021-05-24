BTS scoops up four Billboard Awards

This image from the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) Twitter account highlights BTS' victory in the Top Selling Song category with "Dynamite" at this year's BBMA. (BBMA Twitter)

K-pop boy band BTS has won four prizes, including the major title of Top Selling Song, at this year's Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), the most for the group at the event ever.



The septet was awarded Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and the fan-voted Top Social Artist during the BBMA ceremony that was aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (US time).



It is the first time the band has won more than two titles at the BBMA. In 2019, it took home the Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist awards.



BTS was named on a prereleased list of winners in the three categories of Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and the fan-voted Top Social Artist, while it was awarded Top Selling Song with its megahit "Dynamite" at the BBMA ceremony.



BTS topped the Top Selling Song category with the Billboard topping "Dynamite," vying with "I Hope" by Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "WAP" by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce and "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd.



Released last summer, "Dynamite," the septet's first English song, was the first song by a Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart and earned the group's first Grammy nomination.



BTS regained the Top Duo/Group trophy since its first win in 2019. The group competed for the title with American rock band AC/DC, indie pop trio AJR, American country music duo Dan + Shay and pop rock band Maroon5.



In the Top Song Sales Artist category, BTS beat Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd. It is the first time that BTS has contended for the prize given to an artist with top-selling songs.



The boy band also won the Top Social Artist award for the fifth consecutive year, beating K-pop bands BLACKPINK and Seventeen, pop star Ariana Grande and Filipino boy band SB19.



At this year's BBMA, BTS earned four nominations, the most for the group ever. It received its first BBMA nomination in 2017 for Top Social Artist.



The seven-member band -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook -- attributed its multiple BBMA wins to the support of its global fan base, Army.



"It's crazy to be nominated for the Top Social Artist for five years in a row," rapper J-Hope said on social media. "Thank you for your continuous support."



BTS will put on the first performance of its latest release "Butter" at the BBMA's awards ceremony. (Yonhap)