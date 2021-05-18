 Back To Top
National

Moon set for 5-day trip to US for summit with Biden

By Yonhap
Published : May 18, 2021 - 11:46       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 11:46
President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will make a five-day trip to the United States this week for his first face-to-face summit talks with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.

Their summit will be held at the White House on Friday (local time) followed by a joint press conference, according to Chung Man-ho, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication.

Moon plans to leave for the US capital on Wednesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to begin his official activity there on Thursday morning with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. He is to pay tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

In the afternoon, Moon is to visit Capitol Hill for a meeting with Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, and other leaders of the chamber, Chung told reporters.

The following day, Moon will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of summit talks with Biden.

"Right after the summit talks, (the two leaders) plans to hold a joint press conference," Chung said.

Moon will then attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in downtown Washington.

He is slated to meet Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon and then may fly to Atlanta for a visit to a factory of SK Innovation, South Korea's largest energy company, Chung said.

Moon is to return to Seoul on Sunday night. (Yonhap)
