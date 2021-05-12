 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Vaccine cooperation among key agenda items for Moon-Biden summit: official

By Yonhap
Published : May 12, 2021 - 21:25       Updated : May 12, 2021 - 21:25

President Moon Jae-in(Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in(Cheong Wa Dae)

Cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines will be a key agenda item during the upcoming summit between the leaders of South Korea and the United States, a senior Seoul official said Wednesday.

"One of the main agenda items is vaccine partnership between the two countries," Lee Ho-seung, President Moon Jae-in 's chief of staff for policy, said during a radio interview.

Moon and U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to hold an in-person summit at the White House on May 21, focused on North Korea's denuclearization, economic cooperation and bilateral alliance issues.

Lee noted the U.S. possesses original technologies and materials for vaccines, while South Korea has the world's No. 2 biological manufacturing capability.

South Korean can become a global hub for vaccine production through the partnership with the U.S. and such a vision could be discussed during the summit, he added.

As the leaders are expected to have in-depth discussions on economic ties and trade, major business leaders may accompany Moon on the trip, sources said.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam and LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Jong-hyun are among the potential list of Moon's business entourage. Chey heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a powerful business lobby group.

Amid global chip shortages, the semiconductor industry is also likely to be a key theme during the summit, the sources said.

Moon has repeatedly pledged strong and various support for the semiconductor sector, calling it a core national strategic industry to decide the fate of the nation's economy. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114