National

New cases in 600s for 2nd day amid vaccination campaign

By Yonhap
Published : May 16, 2021 - 10:14       Updated : May 16, 2021 - 10:17
This photo taken on Friday, shows people lining up to take a coronavirus test at a public health center in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 600s for the second consecutive day on Sunday as the country focuses on its vaccination campaign amid tight vaccine supply.

The country reported 610 more COVID-19 cases, including 572 local infections, raising the total caseload to 131,671, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Daily infections fell from 681 on Saturday after posting more than 700 cases on Thursday and Friday as sporadic cluster infections continued nationwide.

There were four additional virus deaths, raising the total to 1,900. The fatality rate was 1.44 percent.

South Korea started its vaccination program on Feb. 26, but its inoculation drive has been making little progress amid the tight supply of vaccines.

The country earlier announced its bold plan to vaccinate 13 million people by June and achieve herd immunity by November. South Korea is currently making efforts to keep the daily figure below 1,000 through end-June while speeding up inoculations of seniors.

As of Sunday, 935,357 people, or 1.8 percent of the country's population, have been fully vaccinated, receiving both doses of two-part vaccines.

A total of 3,733,796 people, or 7.3 percent, have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, up 1,269 from a day earlier.

AstraZeneca's vaccine has been given to 2.05 million people, while 1.69 million have received that of Pfizer.

Authorities remain on alert amid concerns over the spread of the virus among people going out to enjoy warmer weather.

Currently, the greater Seoul area, home to more than half of the country's 52 million people, is under Level 2 social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier scheme.

Gatherings of five or more people are banned nationwide in principle.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 208 cases came from Seoul, and Incheon and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province accounted for 171 cases.

Imported cases came to 38. Among them, 20 were South Koreans and 18 were foreigners, the KDCA said.

The number of patients in serious or critical condition came to 150, unchanged from the previous day.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 121,764, up 482 from a day earlier. (Yonhap)


