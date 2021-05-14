S. Korea extends advisory against overseas travel amid pandemic

Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)

The foreign ministry on Friday extended the special advisory against overseas travel for another month amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.



The advisory calls for South Koreans not to go abroad unless the trip is essential and for those staying outside of the country to take extra precautions for safety.



The measure will be effective until June 15 and can be extended again.



The extension came as foreign countries maintain their entry restrictions and the majority of international flights remain suspended over COVID-19 concerns, the ministry said. (Yonhap)