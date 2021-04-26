Youn Yuh-jung wins best supporting actress award at Oscars

Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday (Reuters-Yonhap)
Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung, 73, won the best supporting actress award at the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday for her portrayal of an eccentric grandmother in Korean American film “Minari.”
Helmed by Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung, the film revolves around the pursuit of the American dream by a Korean immigrant family in rural Arkansas. It is an autobiographical feature film inspired by Chung’s own upbringing.
