 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

Youn Yuh-jung wins best supporting actress award at Oscars

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 26, 2021 - 10:54       Updated : Apr 26, 2021 - 11:08
Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday (Reuters-Yonhap)
Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday (Reuters-Yonhap)
Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung, 73, won the best supporting actress award at the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday for her portrayal of an eccentric grandmother in Korean American film “Minari.”

Helmed by Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung, the film revolves around the pursuit of the American dream by a Korean immigrant family in rural Arkansas. It is an autobiographical feature film inspired by Chung’s own upbringing.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114