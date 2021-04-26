 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Life&Style

‘Minari family’ rocks red carpet at Oscars

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Apr 26, 2021 - 15:18       Updated : Apr 26, 2021 - 15:18
Youn Yuh-Jung (left) and Han Ye-ri arrive at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday. (AFP)
Youn Yuh-Jung (left) and Han Ye-ri arrive at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday. (AFP)

While veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung made history by winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her portrayal of a Korean grandmother in “Minari,” her “wonderful Minari family” made its presence felt on the red carpet by sporting iconic looks.

Youn showed up at the 93rd Academy Awards in a boxy midnight blue brocade gown designed by Egyptian semi-couture designer Marmar Halim, based in Dubai and London. She completed the look with a velvet belt, a diamond bracelet from fine jewelry brand Chopard and sleek Bottega Veneta heels.

Han Ye-ri donned a striking red Louis Vuitton gown for the red carpet in Hollywood. The long, high-necked, sleeveless dress sparked controversy online as some people noted its striking similarity to traditional Chinese costume, qipao, with a side slit and a row of jeweled buttons on top.
 
Actor Alan Kim (left) and producer Christina Oh arrive at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday.(AFP)
Actor Alan Kim (left) and producer Christina Oh arrive at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday.(AFP)


Alan Kim, who stole viewers’ hearts with his portrayal of young David -- a semi-autobiographical figure representing director Issac Chung -- sported a classic Thom Browne look, with a shorts suit and knee-high socks featuring the brand’s iconic horizontal white stripes. The young actor has worn the classic brand to official events on multiple occasions.

While none of the “Minari” cast members’ wardrobes struck a Korean-inspired note, Korean American producer Christina Oh gave a nod to the traditional Korean costume, hanbok.

Oh’s dark outfit, inspired by men’s hanbok, was quite a departure from tradition but clearly featured details such as “dongjeong,” the white lining of the top collar, and “daenim,” the ribbons used to fasten men’s trouser hems.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114