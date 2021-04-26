‘Minari family’ rocks red carpet at Oscars

Youn Yuh-Jung (left) and Han Ye-ri arrive at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday. (AFP)



While veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung made history by winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her portrayal of a Korean grandmother in “Minari,” her “wonderful Minari family” made its presence felt on the red carpet by sporting iconic looks.



Youn showed up at the 93rd Academy Awards in a boxy midnight blue brocade gown designed by Egyptian semi-couture designer Marmar Halim, based in Dubai and London. She completed the look with a velvet belt, a diamond bracelet from fine jewelry brand Chopard and sleek Bottega Veneta heels.



Han Ye-ri donned a striking red Louis Vuitton gown for the red carpet in Hollywood. The long, high-necked, sleeveless dress sparked controversy online as some people noted its striking similarity to traditional Chinese costume, qipao, with a side slit and a row of jeweled buttons on top.



Actor Alan Kim (left) and producer Christina Oh arrive at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday.(AFP)