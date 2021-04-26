‘Minari family’ rocks red carpet at Oscars

Youn Yuh-Jung (left) and Han Ye-ri arrive at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday. (AFP)
While veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung made history by winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her portrayal of a Korean grandmother in “Minari,” her “wonderful Minari family” made its presence felt on the red carpet by sporting iconic looks.
Youn showed up at the 93rd Academy Awards in a boxy midnight blue brocade gown designed by Egyptian semi-couture designer Marmar Halim, based in Dubai and London. She completed the look with a velvet belt, a diamond bracelet from fine jewelry brand Chopard and sleek Bottega Veneta heels.
Han Ye-ri donned a striking red Louis Vuitton gown for the red carpet in Hollywood. The long, high-necked, sleeveless dress sparked controversy online as some people noted its striking similarity to traditional Chinese costume, qipao, with a side slit and a row of jeweled buttons on top.
Actor Alan Kim (left) and producer Christina Oh arrive at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday.(AFP)
Alan Kim, who stole viewers’ hearts with his portrayal of young David -- a semi-autobiographical figure representing director Issac Chung -- sported a classic Thom Browne look, with a shorts suit and knee-high socks featuring the brand’s iconic horizontal white stripes. The young actor has worn the classic brand to official events on multiple occasions.
While none of the “Minari” cast members’ wardrobes struck a Korean-inspired note, Korean American producer Christina Oh gave a nod to the traditional Korean costume, hanbok.
Oh’s dark outfit, inspired by men’s hanbok, was quite a departure from tradition but clearly featured details such as “dongjeong,” the white lining of the top collar, and “daenim,” the ribbons used to fasten men’s trouser hems.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)