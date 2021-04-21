COVID-19 vaccines are coming, officials tell pandemic-weary Koreans

South Korean officials are struggling to put herd immunity anxiety to rest as COVID-19 vaccinations hit bumpy ground amid a sluggish rollout and supply shortages.
With only about 3 percent of the 51 million population inoculated with at least a first shot to date, doubts are setting in over the administration’s proclaimed goal of reaching herd immunity by November.
Still, reaching that goal “will not be a problem,” acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki told the parliament earlier this week as he asked the public to “trust in the government.”
“Korea will have access to enough vaccines to give to more than 18 million people before July,” he said. “Most of our secured supplies are scheduled to arrive in the latter half of the year. There is no question we will get to herd immunity come November.”
But he admitted that 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which were initially set for delivery in the second quarter, probably weren’t coming until August. The administration’s vaccine introduction task force later confirmed to reporters that the shipment would be delayed.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, of which Korea has bought 6 million doses, is under suspicion of causing unusual blood clotting events. The use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was paused here for people under the age of 30 for similar reasons.
The European Medicines Agency said in a statement Tuesday that the blood clotting events among Johnson & Johnson recipients were “very similar to the cases that occurred with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.”
The Ministry of Health and Welfare likewise insists that 36 million Koreans will have been “fully vaccinated” in fall, and that herd immunity will be achieved by November.
Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health official, speaking in a news briefing Wednesday, sought to divert the media attention from the vaccination situation in the country.
“Lately there seems to be too much media focus on the vaccines,” he said. “But vaccinations are just one pillar of pandemic control. There are other mitigation measures that are just as important, such as physical distancing.”
The pace of vaccinations is picking up in Korea, nearly two months since the campaign launched in late February. Over the 24 hours ending Monday at midnight around 120,000 people were newly vaccinated, which is far greater than the average rate of 27,000 doses administered a day so far.
Ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae also took issue with media coverage that was critical of the slow pace of vaccinations, saying the reports were “causing public unrest.”
“COVID-19 vaccines are coming. The nitpicking from some media outlets won’t help anyone,” he told a closed-door briefing Tuesday.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)