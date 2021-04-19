Korea keeps serious vaccine safety issues quiet

Korean health authorities are failing to share sensitive COVID-19 vaccine safety issues transparently, a move that experts fear may feed public skepticism.
A previously healthy front-line worker in her 40s is hospitalized with a serious neurological condition after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine last month, according to the parliamentary committee of health and welfare.
The 45-year-old nursing assistant was inoculated with her first AstraZeneca shot on March 12. Soon after, she developed a headache that did not go away and worsened over time. About a week and a half later, her vision began to blur and her temperature rose to 38 degrees Celsius.
She was taken to the hospital on March 31, and has not been able to recover from a paralysis in all four limbs since. Her diagnosis was a rare and severe autoimmune disorder called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM, that causes inflammation in the brain and spinal cord.
Health authorities are now being accused of withholding the case from public knowledge despite being alerted about it on March 19.
They were criticized over similar communication delays with previous cases of unusual blood-clotting events in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. And then again last week, they did not admit to having used defective syringes in AstraZeneca vaccinations until after a press report.
Epidemiologist Dr. Chun Byung-chul of the Korean Vaccine Society said the Korean public was “entitled to be informed of any emerging safety concerns.”
“Transparency helps boost public trust in the process,” he said.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency only announced the case of ADEM in response to a press inquiry during Monday’s televised briefing.
“There will be another round of examinations next month to see what her final diagnosis will be,” said Park Young-joon, who is on the national health agency’s adverse event-following-immunization monitoring team. Whether the vaccine had caused her to fall ill was still being investigated.
Opposition lawmaker Rep. Suh Jung-sook of the health and welfare committee said the nursing assistant, on top of battling the illness, was being burdened with a monthly hospital bill of millions of won. If a cause and effect relationship with the vaccination cannot be determined, all of the costs will continue to be her responsibility.
So far in Korea, about 1 million people have received at least a single shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Five of them reported a rare form of blood clots, including one case of a clotting condition in the brain called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)