Korea gives 500,000 AstraZeneca shots with faulty syringes

At least 500,000 people in South Korea were given AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine with potentially faulty syringes, a Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official said Friday.
The official told The Korea Herald that the agency had ordered a recall of some 700,000 special syringes -- designed to squeeze extra vaccine doses out of a vial -- after reports of contamination and erroneous scale markings.
These so-called low dead space syringes were made by a local company called Doowon Meditec. All of them were used for AstraZeneca vaccinations.
The official said the use of the syringes was discontinued March 17, but only after around 500,000 of the 1.2 million distributed to vaccination sites across the country had already been used.
Since each syringe is used for a single injection, this means 500,000 people were inoculated with the shots with the syringes in question.
So far no known adverse events have been linked to the syringes, the official said. As of Friday, 630,000 of the 700,000 syringes ordered for recall had been withdrawn.
“These are dose-amplifying syringes that allow us to vaccinate in the most efficient fashion,” said another agency official in response to The Korea Herald’s question during a news briefing held earlier the same day.
Previously, the agency said up to 12 doses could be extracted using this particular syringe. As standard, each AstraZeneca vial would yield 10 doses.
“The agency will ensure that no such problems will arise with the products in the future,” he said. “The company will resume manufacturing and supplying the syringes only after a quality improvement process.”
A Ministry of Food and Drug Safety director in charge of medical device safety said the ministry had received the first report of defects in the syringes in early March. After that it got roughly 20 such reports, all of them from different vaccination sites around the country, over the next two weeks, he said.
“These problems were reported in syringes sharing the same serial numbers, and the recall order was given out of an abundance of caution,” he said.
An investigation by a private third party, which is not a government entity, was underway to see if there were any safety issues, he said. He said the ministry would review the results of the investigation and decide whether “further precautions” were necessary. He declined to give details about the third party undertaking the investigation.
He said it was unclear what kind of safety issues could be caused by the presence of contaminants in the syringes. “But we found something that was not supposed to be there,” he said. When asked what the contaminants were, he said he did not know.
The wrongly-marked scale could lead to inaccurate dosing, he said. One dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is 0.5 milliliters, for instance, to be drawn from a vial containing 10 doses.
He said health workers were instructed to spot such issues before administering the vaccine, and that he didn’t believe the shots would have been given if there were obvious problems.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)