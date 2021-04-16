Moon, Biden to hold summit talks in late May

President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold summit talks with US President Joe Biden in late May in Washington, according to Seoul’s presidential office on Friday.
“The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral alliance between the two countries and to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon’s spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a statement.
Consultations are still underway on more details, including the exact date and the size of the delegation, Kang added.
Their first face-to-face meeting comes after the leaders agreed to meet in person as soon as possible during their first phone conversation in February.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)