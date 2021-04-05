 Back To Top
S. Korea, US agree 'in principle' on Moon-Biden summit in Washington

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2021 - 19:09       Updated : Apr 5, 2021 - 19:09
South Korea's National Security Adviser Suh Hoon (right) talks with his counterparts Jake Sullivan (center) of the US and Shigeru Kitamura of Japan during their meeting at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland, Friday (local time). (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Seoul and Washington reached an agreement "in principle" to hold a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden in Washington, Seoul's national security adviser Suh Hoon said Monday.

Suh made the remarks as he arrived in Seoul from a three-way meeting with his US and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Shigeru Kitamura, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Suh, however, stopped short of saying when Moon and Biden will hold a summit, but said that Seoul and Washington agreed to hold the summit as early as possible.

The three-way meeting was aimed at helping Washington explain the outcome of its ongoing North Korea policy review to the two key US allies in Asia.

The US briefed South Korea and Japan on its policy on North Korea and the three nations had "in-depth and constructive" discussions about details of the US policy on Pyongyang.

Wrapping up the three-way meeting, Suh told reporters that the three nations have agreed on the need to peacefully resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and they reaffirmed their joint efforts to quickly resume denuclearization talks with Pyongyang. (Yonhap)
