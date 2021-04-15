[Seoul Struggles 5] Electric scooters, the urban ‘beasts’ of Seoul

Electric scooters are parked on a sidewalk in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, last month. (Ko Jun-tae/The Korea Herald)

Choi Keun-ho, a 34-year-old elementary school teacher in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, used to ride an electric scooter to and from work every day. He was one of a growing number of consumers in South Korea opting to use this rather novel personal mobility option.



But in January, after crashing into a woman and seriously bruising her, he stopped riding his scooter and instead opted to walk and take the bus. Choi said he paid the woman’s hospital bills and apologized multiple times, which the woman readily accepted.



“She couldn’t even scream, I remember that. She was just shocked in disbelief,” Choi said. “I still feel sorry for her. She even apologized to me for taking too much of my time. I was lucky enough to meet a person like that. I could have been sued, you know?”



The incident gave Choi a serious reminder of how dangerous electric scooter users can be on the road, especially for pedestrians. He stopped using electric scooter rental services altogether, and now says it is more important to care for everyone rather than just worrying about his own convenience.



“I walk more nowadays, so my legs hurt quite a bit, but I don’t have to worry about crashing into people,” he added. “The last thing I want to do is burden others, so no, I’m not going to use electric scooters for the rest of my lifetime.”



Data shows that traffic accidents involving electric scooters have increased in Korea in recent years.



According to police data obtained by Rep. Kang Gi-yun of the People Power Party, the number of reported traffic accidents involving personal mobility devices in Seoul rose 4.6 times from 29 cases in 2017 to 134 cases in 2019. Two people died and 225 others were injured, the data showed.



Considering that some minor accidents are not reported to authorities, the true numbers could be higher. Likewise, electric scooter safety has been a hot-button topic in Korea for months.





Where can users ride safely?



The problem arises from the presence of electric scooters everywhere, Seoul citizens say. Although the current law stipulates that e-scooters must stay on bike lanes, the rule is not followed, which increases the possibility of collisions.



The Road Traffic Act requires e-scooter users to use motor roads when no bike lanes are available and prohibits them from sidewalks and pedestrian paths, but not many riders are aware of this. Users know they can pay to ride, but not where they are supposed to ride.



“You trying to pick a fight with me? I don’t have time for this,” asked one electric scooter user when this reporter asked if he was aware that e-scooters were meant to be driven on bike lanes as opposed to motor roads.



“I honestly didn’t know that I have to stay on certain roads to drive this thing, and nobody has told me anything about where I should be to use this. But now that I think about it, I don’t think I have seen that many bike lanes near where I go. What do I do then?”



The lack of bike lanes has inevitably driven e-scooter users onto sidewalks, forcing them to slow down and coexist with pedestrians, e-scooter users argue. But the city has no plans at the moment to build more bike lanes to accommodate them.



According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the combined length of all bike lanes in Seoul as of December was 1,258.8 kilometers -- 15.2 percent the combined length of all regular roads in Seoul, which stood at 8,296.1 kilometers.



The city is building more bike lanes along Hangang-daero and the stream Cheonggyecheon as originally scheduled, but city officials said no more projects to build bike lanes are planned just yet.





An e-scooter is left abandoned on a sidewalk. (Ko Jun-tae/The Korea Herald)