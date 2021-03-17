[Seoul Struggles 3] Where have all the pigeons gone?

A city pigeon sits on top of a statue installed by the Seoul Station Square on Tuesday. (Ko Jun-tae/The Korea Herald)

At whatever time of the day or whichever day of the week, people in Seoul are used to being “greeted” with pigeons fearlessly roaming the roads alone or sometimes in packs.



It’s hard not to notice these “flying rats” if they are near, and people in Seoul became used to sharing the space with them when visiting populous areas. Many have come to accept them as a norm for years, only that there doesn’t seem to be many in the public eye anymore.



“Now that you speak of it, I don’t know,” said Jang Mi-seon, a 42-year-old administrative worker who was near the Seoul Station on Tuesday to grab lunch. “I see two of them just over there, but there used to a lot more here. I have no idea where they may be.”



Another office worker surnamed Koh near Gwanghwamun area said the same, questioning where they had gone and how he hadn’t noticed it until now. He said he is overjoyed that he doesn’t have to worry about covering his daughter’s eyes when they are outside for snacks.



But these pigeons are still alive and thriving. Except they have only been driven out of public spaces and instead nestled closer to Seoul citizens’ homes.





No country for pigeons



The very existence of city pigeons has been a widespread social issue in Seoul, as the birds scavenged the streets for food and defecated on buildings throughout the city, but humans were responsible for their presence.



In 1986, a total of 6,000 pigeons were released into the air during the ceremonies for the Asian Games and the 1988 Summer Olympics. The city had also built nests for pigeons near the Han River, and amusement parks sold bird food for visitors to feed them.



But one day, people realized there were just too many and negative sentiment towards city pigeons began to build, prompting the Ministry of Environment to designate them as harmful wildlife in 2009 for carrying pathogens and damaging properties with droppings.



Their ubiquity meant Seoul had to deal with the corrosive effect of pigeons’ droppings on buildings, cars and cultural assets. At Wongaksa Temple site, authorities covered up a 10-story stone pagoda with a thick glass cover to protect it from pigeon feces.



Studies also revealed that pigeons pose significant health risks for people, with their droppings known to spread more than 60 transmittable diseases to humans and other animals. It also showed it can cause various disorders for people as well as contaminate food and water.



The designation prompted local governments to remove nesting boxes in public facilities while advising people to refrain from giving food to these birds. Public parks were sprayed with repellents and installed with anti-roosting bird spikes.



As more and more of them were installed over the years, pigeons gradually lost their place in public places and populous areas.





Too close for comfort





Dozens of city pigeons roam around an apartment building in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Ko Jun-tae/The Korea Herald)