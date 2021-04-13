Korea condemns Japan’s decision to release water from Fukushima

Koo Yoon-cheol, head of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, announces the South Korean government‘s official response to the Japanese government’s decision to release wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear station after finishing a vice ministerial meeting on the issue Tuesday. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced hours earlier that Japan will start releasing wastewater from Fukushima in the next two years, as the move is “unavoidable in order to achieve Fukushima’s recovery.” (Yonhap)