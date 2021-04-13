 Back To Top
National

S. Korea convenes emergency meeting on Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2021 - 10:30       Updated : Apr 13, 2021 - 11:19
This file photo provided by the prime minister's office shows Koo Yoon-cheol, head of South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, presiding over an interagency meeting at the government complex in Seoul on April 2, 2021. (Prime Minister's office)
This file photo provided by the prime minister's office shows Koo Yoon-cheol, head of South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, presiding over an interagency meeting at the government complex in Seoul on April 2, 2021. (Prime Minister's office)
South Korea on Tuesday convened a high-level government meeting to discuss measures against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

Tokyo announced earlier in the day that it plans to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water, which has been stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, in two years.

Koo Yoon-cheol, head of South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, gathered an emergency vice-ministerial meeting at 10 a.m. at the Seoul government complex to discuss Seoul's position and measures on Japan's announcement.

The interagency meeting was attended by vice minister-level officials representing the foreign and maritime ministries and the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission.

Koo plans to hold a press conference later in the day to share details of the meeting. (Yonhap)
