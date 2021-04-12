 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Korea’s property tax revenue-to-GDP ratio 1.7 times OECD average

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Apr 12, 2021 - 14:47       Updated : Apr 12, 2021 - 14:47
Apartments in South Korea (Yonhap)
Apartments in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korea’s tax revenue in proportion to its gross domestic product is still lower than average for members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, though it has gradually gone up.

The country’s property tax revenue, however, accounted for 3.3 percent of its GDP, nearly 1.7 times the OECD average of 1.9 percent, a state-funded think tank said.

Among the 37 OECD members, Korea’s taxes were relatively low overall in proportion to the size of its economy, but Korea was collecting more in property taxes. Property taxes include inheritance and gift taxes.

Korea’s total tax revenue amounted to a fifth of its GDP in fiscal year 2019, while the average tax-to-GDP ratio for the 37 OECD members stood at 24.9 percent, according to the Korea Institute of Public Finance.

Korea’s tax-to-GDP ratio was 17.3 percent in 2014, but marked 20.1 percent in both 2018 and 2019.

The average tax-to-GDP ratio of the OECD countries was 24.4 percent in 2014. This inched up to 25 percent in 2016 and has remained at similar levels ever since, recording 24.8 percent in 2017, and 24.9 percent in 2018 and 2019.

Korea’s income tax revenue-to-GDP ratio was 5.4 percent, much lower than the OECD average of 8.3 percent.

The country’s value-added tax revenue stood at 4.6 percent of the GDP, also lower than the OECD average of 7 percent.

The country’s corporate tax revenue, on the other hand, accounted for 3.8 percent of its GDP, higher than the OECD average of 3 percent.

Korea’s property tax-to-GDP ratio is estimated to have gone up further last year due to recent property price hikes.

Korea’s tax revenues and social security contributions together accounted for 27.7 percent of its GDP last year, lower than the OECD average of 33.8 percent.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114